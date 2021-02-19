Contentos One Day Volume Reaches $5.85 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $54.40 million and $5.85 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.74 or 0.00748788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00042968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.04515978 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos' total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,793,749,969 coins. Contentos' official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos' official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos' official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

