Contrasting Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 47.83% 27.32% 16.50% Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91%

26.3% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Euronav and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 1 4 0 2.80 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euronav presently has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Euronav’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronav and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $932.38 million 2.24 $112.23 million $0.55 17.27 Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.48 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euronav beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

