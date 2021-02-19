Contrasting Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sanara MedTech and Demant A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Demant A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

Volatility & Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Demant A/S has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Demant A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -39.58% -175.36% -55.40% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Demant A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $11.77 million 20.22 -$2.81 million N/A N/A Demant A/S $2.24 billion 4.58 $219.15 million $0.45 47.38

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Sanara MedTech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms. It also provides BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, a patented gel that synergistically disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to help eliminate biofilm microbes in the gel to help in wound healing; HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, an additive free Type I bovine collagen that offers hydrolyzed collagen fragments to the wound bed that are a fraction of the size of native collagen; and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation Debridement System, a portable and no touch hydro-mechanical debridement system that removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in SmÃ¸rum, Denmark.

