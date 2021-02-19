Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Trading 5.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $34.59. Approximately 334,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 162,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $584.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.