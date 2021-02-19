Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.02. 27,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

