CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.