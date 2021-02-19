Cormark Boosts Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$11.50

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$8.15 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alcanna from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

CLIQ stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.60. 25,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,074. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alcanna has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.53.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.