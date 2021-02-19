Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Sells $5,533,778.46 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $38.06. 3,613,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,131. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 190.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.