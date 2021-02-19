Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

