Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Up 5.1%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.56. 164,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 238,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $729.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.49). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 535,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 372,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

