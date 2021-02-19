Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to post $444.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.33 million and the lowest is $383.83 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth about $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth about $8,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $6,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

