CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 14,507 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,500,749.15.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $103.95 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,272,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CorVel by 183.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.