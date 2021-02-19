Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as low as C$2.78. Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 185,746 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.36. The firm has a market cap of C$358.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

