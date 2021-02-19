Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Purchases $4,499,999.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRVS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,398. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $105.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

