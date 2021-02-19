Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.49

Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.49 and traded as high as $20.14. Cosan shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 1,199,429 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cosan Limited will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

