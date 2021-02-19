Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

