COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $104.96 million and $54.96 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00555308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00062005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00072348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00076812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00031873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.99 or 0.00409150 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

