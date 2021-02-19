CoTrader (COT) Price Down 22% Over Last Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 22% against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $62,196.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00743162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019863 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.48 or 0.04593530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039248 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

