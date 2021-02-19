CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.48. CounterPath shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 28,947 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.76.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 25.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

