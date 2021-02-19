County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Buys $10,151.73 in Stock

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Vicki L. Tandeski bought 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $10,151.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,739.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

County Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

ICBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

