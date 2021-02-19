COVER Protocol Price Reaches $1,314.65 on Exchanges (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.32 million and $7.40 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1,314.65 or 0.02359008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00600353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00085878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00070080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00398089 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,812 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

