Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,038,000. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.