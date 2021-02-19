Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,038,000. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.88.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
