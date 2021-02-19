Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $30,428.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,176.18 or 0.99951523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042164 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.65 or 0.00575851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.00802355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00260441 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00147775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

