Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,552,000 after buying an additional 151,522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,492,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

