Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CS stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 550,201 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $2,653,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 238,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 871,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 216,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

