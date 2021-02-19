Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) a €69.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) received a €69.00 ($81.18) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.82 ($78.61).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €63.84 ($75.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €69.70 ($82.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.38.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

