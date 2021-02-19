Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 64 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 64 price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

