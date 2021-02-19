Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $150.00 Price Target

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $150.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $391.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

