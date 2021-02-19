Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLWYF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Bellway alerts:

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$41.31 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.