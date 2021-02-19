Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OUKPY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

