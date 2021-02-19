Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $18.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00006203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,671.59 or 0.99896849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00040240 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00169218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003408 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

