Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to $6.00 at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.86.

CPG remained flat at $$3.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

