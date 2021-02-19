Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.56.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$4.54. 1,978,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.57. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

