Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$5.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.56.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.