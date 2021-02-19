Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$6.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.79.

TSE CPG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.61. 3,962,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.57. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

