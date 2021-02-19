Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$1.50 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.83.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

Shares of CR traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 450,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,400. The company has a market cap of C$148.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Insiders have acquired 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350 over the last 90 days.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.