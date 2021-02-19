CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CRH worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH opened at $43.43 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.