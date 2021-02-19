Critical Analysis: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) versus Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ)

Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lilis Energy and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lilis Energy has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lilis Energy and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy $66.06 million 0.02 -$272.12 million N/A N/A MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 3.74 $12.07 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lilis Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Lilis Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy -758.72% N/A -5.60% MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 58.67%

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Lilis Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

