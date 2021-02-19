Critical Survey: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 3.08 $427.04 million $2.07 10.22 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 21.32% 5.83% 0.83% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It also originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, mortgage loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 82 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 21 offices are located in Nassau County, 16 in Suffolk County, 11 in Queens County, seven in Westchester County, nine in Kings County, seven in Rockland County, five in Orange County, New York City, and two in Bronx County, as well as one office each in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York; and one office in Bergen County, New Jersey. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

