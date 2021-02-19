Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.87

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.87 and traded as high as C$14.58. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 94,243 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 146.63%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

