Cronos Group (CRON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

