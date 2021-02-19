Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Crown by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $99.63 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

