Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Trading 29.3% Higher

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM)’s share price traded up 29.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 309,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 150,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 245.23, a current ratio of 245.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50.

About Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

