Crust 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.49 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $13.38 or 0.00025359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

