Crypto Village Accelerator Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $524,215.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $2.64 million and $524,215.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00827734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00037491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.63 or 0.04901445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016793 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

