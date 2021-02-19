CSFB Analysts Give Nutrien (TSE:NTR) a C$53.00 Price Target

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) received a C$53.00 price target from stock analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.57.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of TSE:NTR traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,836. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$40.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 427.19. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$34.80 and a 12-month high of C$73.23.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.