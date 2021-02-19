CSL Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CSL in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CSL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

