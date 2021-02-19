CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.21% of CSX worth $144,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

