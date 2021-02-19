Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 250,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,704.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

CUB Energy Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of onshore oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2019, it had nine licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Ukraine. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

