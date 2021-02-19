Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $199,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $1,016,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

